United Center to offer THC-infused beverages in first for major U.S. arenas

The Brief The United Center will sell hemp-derived THC drinks to fans 21+ starting early Feb. 2026. Local brands Señorita and RYTHM are partnering with the venue on the rollout. Four 5-milligram beverages will be available, including cocktail-inspired classics and citrus caffeine options.



Concertgoers at the United Center will soon have a new option beyond beer and cocktails.

What we know:

The Chicago arena announced a multi-year partnership with Chicago-based brands Señorita and RHYTHM that will make hemp-derived THC beverages available at most concerts and live events.

This partnership marks the first time a major U.S. sports and entertainment arena has offered THC drinks for sale.

The beverages will be available to guests 21 and older at multiple locations throughout the venue, including bars, grab-and-go stations and a branded mobile bar.

The initial lineup includes 5-milligram hemp-derived THC drinks. Señorita will offer three cocktail-inspired flavors – Lime Jalapeño Margarita, Mango Margarita and Grapefruit Paloma.

RHYTHM will feature a sativa-style beverage combining mandarin orange flavor and caffeine.

What they're saying:

United Center officials said the move reflects growing demand for nonalcoholic alternatives at live events.

"This partnership reflects how consumer preferences are evolving," United Center Chief Operating Officer Joe Myhra said in a statement. He cited the companies’ local roots as a factor in the decision.

Timeline:

The rollout will officially begin in early February with promotional activations and non-infused samples during two concerts: the New Edition Way Tour on Feb. 4 and the Life is a Highway Tour on Feb. 6.