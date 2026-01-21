Chicago City Council could vote to limit hemp sales

The Brief The Chicago City Council is slated to vote on a ban on the sale of some hemp products at its Wednesday meeting. Proponents argue the ban would help protect kids from such products. But local small business owners think it would negatively affect their bottom lines.



The Chicago City Council is set to consider a proposed ban on some sales of hemp products at its meeting on Wednesday.

What we know:

If a majority of aldermen vote for the citywide ban, it would shut down the sale of hemp-derived products that contain chemical compounds found in cannabis, unless they're sold by licensed cannabis dispensaries.

The vote comes before a federal ban goes into effect this November.

The proposal has sparked plenty of buzz on both sides of the issue.

Last month, the Committee on License and Consumer Protection voted to advance the measure by a 10-6 vote.

Alds. Marty Quinn (13th Ward) and Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward) pushed for the ordinance after banning hemp sales in their respective wards last year. Supporters argued the aim is to prevent "bad actors" from endangering residents, especially kids.

Still, local business owners said such a ban would affect their livelihoods, especially mom and pop stores that sell hemp products. They also argued that many customers rely on hemp products to treat medical conditions.

Instead, opponents argued for alternative regulations like banning the products for anyone under age 21.