Top 5 Dry January drinks from Chicago's 'In Good Spirits'

Are you thinking about or already taking part in Dry January? If so, you’re not alone. Dry January is a month-long challenge that encourages people to skip alcohol for the entire month. It began in the U.K. in 2013 and has since gained massive traction in the U.S. According to a Gallup poll, 30 percent of Americans participated last year.

If you're looking for delicious alternatives to help you stick with your goal, we've got you covered.

For this edition of "The List," we’re heading to West Town to visit "In Good Spirits," Chicago's longest-standing non-alcoholic bottle shop. Owners Hector Diaz and Adriana Gaspar specialize in alcohol-free alternatives to just about everything, including mezcal, gin, whiskey, wine, and a growing collection of elixirs.

Many of these beverages fall into two emerging categories: adaptogens and functional beverages. Adaptogens are active ingredients found in certain plants and mushrooms that may help the body manage stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Functional beverages, meanwhile, are designed to offer specific benefits beyond hydration like relaxation, focus, or energy.

Here are In Good Spirits’ Top 5 Dry January Drinks.

Day 1: Paloma (Zero-Proof Classic)

• 2 oz Tomo NoToMo

• 1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

• ½ oz Perfect Margarita Syrup

• ½ oz Fresh lime juice

• Grapefruit and/or rosemary for garnish

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and a rosemary sprig.

Bright, citrus-forward, and lightly smoky, this zero-proof Paloma delivers the structure and bite of the original—without the alcohol.

Day 2: Spiced Pear Whiskey Fizz

• 2 oz Free Spirits Bourbon (NA)

• 1 oz pear juice

• Ginger beer

• Dried citrus garnish

Add the bourbon alternative and pear juice to a glass filled with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a citrus wheel.

This drink balances warm spice and fruit-forward sweetness, making it a comforting yet refreshing option for Dry January.

Day 3: Aire – Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Ready-to-Drink)

Aire is a non-alcoholic, functional, ready-to-drink sparkling tonic created by In Good Spirits owners Hector Diaz and Adriana Gaspar.

Available in two flavors—Mango con Chile de Árbol and Hibiscus con Limón—each features Mexican botanicals designed to help you relax and unwind.

Serve in a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and a citrus wheel, and enjoy.

It’s effortless, flavorful, and perfect for anyone looking for a zero-proof option with purpose.

Day 4: Herbal Elixir Refresher

• 2 oz Hatchet Granny

• ½ oz Yuzco (or substitute any citrus juice)

• ½ oz Giffard Elderflower (non-alcoholic; elderflower syrup also works)

• Soda water, to top

Add the elixir, citrus juice, and elderflower to a glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water and gently stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Herbal, floral, and refreshing, this drink highlights how complex and layered non-alcoholic cocktails can be.

Day 5: Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

In Good Spirits Favorite: Oddbird Blanc de Blancs

Oddbird Blanc de Blancs is a sparkling white wine made from French Chardonnay and Colombard grapes, aged for 12 months in oak before the alcohol is gently removed.

Blanc de Blancs—meaning "white of whites"—is a term most commonly associated with Champagne, and this alcohol-free version delivers crisp acidity, fine bubbles, and a celebratory feel.

If you’re a champagne lover, this may be the non-alcoholic option meant for you. Pour it into a beautiful glass, and you won’t feel like you’re missing a thing.



Thanks to Hector and Adriana from In Good Spirits for showing us zero proof doesn't mean zero fun. Cheers to Dry January done right.

The store is located at 858 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, Il. Website https://www.ingoodspirits.online/