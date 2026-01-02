Upcoming concerts in Chicago in 2026: Ariana Grande, TWICE to Rush and Guns N' Roses
CHICAGO - This new year means another opportunity to see your favorite artist or band live in concert. Whether you're a part of ONCE, the TWICE fan group, or if you're a Gunner, part of the Guns N' Roses fan club, there's something for everyone this year.
And don't forget Chicago's annual music festivals over the summer – Lollapallooza, Riot Fest, Windy City Smokeout, and many more.
What we know:
January
Jan. 9-10: Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers at Thalia Hall
Jan. 10: Mavis Staples with Nathaniel Rateliff at Chicago Theatre
Jan. 31: Patti LuPone at the Auditorium Theatre
February
Feb. 20: Brandi Carlile at Allstate Area
March
March 21: Cardi B at the United Center
March 26: FKA Twigs at Wintrust Arena
April
April 3–4: Lily Allen at the Auditorium Theatre
April 4: Shane Gillis at the United Center
April 6–7: TWICE at the United Center
April 10: RAYE at the Auditorium Theatre
April 10-11: Florence + The Machine at Allstate Arena
April 25–26: Zoé at the Rosemont Theatre
May
May 1: Demi Lovato at the United Center
May 3: Electric Callboy at Wintrust Arena
May 14–21: Twin Peaks at Thalia Hall
May 23-24: Sueños Festival
May 29: Rio Kelly at Chicago Theatre
May 30: Cody Johnson at AllState Arena
June
June 2–3: Megan Moroney at the United Center
June 19–20: Morgan Wallen at Soldier Field
June 20: Rosalía at the United Center
June 27: "Weird Al" Yankovic at the United Center
June 27: Ed Sheeran at Soldier Field
June 27: Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson at AllState Arena
June 29: Alex Warren at the United Center
July
July 3: Louis Tomlinson at AllState Arena
July 8: Evanescence at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
July 8–12: Windy City Smokeout
July 12: Tyler Childers at Wrigley Field
July 15: Meghan Trainor at the United Center
July 16, 18, 20, 22: Rush at the United Center
July 18-19: Summer of ’99 and Beyond with Creed, Cypress Hill and Limp Bizkit at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 29: Guns N' Roses at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
July 30: Avenged Sevenfold at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
July 30–Aug. 2: Lollapalooza
August
Aug. 1: Chicago and Styx at AllState Arena
Aug. 3, 5, 6: Ariana Grande at the United Center
Aug. 7: Train at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
Aug. 8: Foo Fighters at Soldier Field
Aug. 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
Aug. 22: Mötley Crüe at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
September
Sept. 18-20: Rio Fest
Sept. 22: Iron Maiden at Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
October
Oct. 3: Doja Cat at the United Center