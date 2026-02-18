Gary men arrested 3 years after women found shot to death in Hobart apartment

The Brief Two Gary men have been charged in the November 2022 shooting deaths of two young women in Hobart. Investigators say the case involved years of interviews, digital forensics and evidence review. Charges were approved on Tuesday, and both suspects were arrested the same day.



Two Gary men have been charged in connection with the 2022 shooting deaths of Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad, whose bodies were found inside a Hobart apartment more than three years ago.

What we know:

Amos Daylon Crim, 26, and Sa Quan Dajon Kirksey, 25, were arrested on Tuesday. Police said each is charged with two counts of murder and additional burglary counts related to their involvement in the events surrounding the killings.

Amos Daylon Crim and Sa Quan Dajon Kirksey

Officers were first called to 418 Ruta Drive on Nov. 4, 2022, for a welfare check. Jackson’s sister had contacted police after she said she had not been able to reach her for two days by phone, FaceTime or Facebook Messenger, which is something she said was unusual because they spoke nearly every day.

Officers entered the apartment and found both women dead from gunshot wounds.

Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad

Police said the investigation included interviews with witnesses, the collection of physical evidence, and the review of social media records, phone data, autopsy findings, license plate reader information and other electronic information.

Investigators also looked at communications that revealed disputes and threats before the killings, according to police.

What they're saying:

Hobart police said in a press release, "While this arrest brings a measure of justice, we must never forget the profound, unimaginable grief that has plagued the families of Destiny Jackson and Nazirah Muhammad and hope this can bring some sense of closure."

Family members described Jackson, 20, as the youngest of eight siblings with an "amazing heart" who forgave and loved easily.

The family of Muhammad, 19, said she showed talent in the performing arts. They described her as a happy person with an infectious smile who made everyone laugh.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the women were killed. It's also unknown when the suspects are due in court.