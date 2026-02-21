Des Plaines man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material: officials

The Brief A 24-year-old Des Plaines man, Matthew Feeney, has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they received information Feb. 18 that his cellphone contained multiple illicit images, and a search warrant later uncovered more than 100 images, including some involving children under 13. Feeney was arrested near his home Feb. 19 and remains in custody pending his initial court appearance.



A Des Plaines man has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Matthew Feeney, 24, of Des Plaines, Ill., has been charged after he was found with child sexual abuse material on his cell phone, according to police.

Investigators received information on Feb. 18 that a cell phone belonging to Feeney had multiple child sexual abuse images on it, including images of children under the age of 13.

Feeney was arrested on Feb. 19 near his residence in the 9000 block of Capitol Drive in unincorporated Des Plaines.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found more than 100 child sexual abuse images on his phone.

What's next:

He was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material the following day, and will remain in jail until his initial court appearance.