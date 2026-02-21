Des Plaines man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material: officials
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Matthew Feeney, 24, of Des Plaines, Ill., has been charged after he was found with child sexual abuse material on his cell phone, according to police.
Investigators received information on Feb. 18 that a cell phone belonging to Feeney had multiple child sexual abuse images on it, including images of children under the age of 13.
Feeney was arrested on Feb. 19 near his residence in the 9000 block of Capitol Drive in unincorporated Des Plaines.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found more than 100 child sexual abuse images on his phone.
What's next:
He was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material the following day, and will remain in jail until his initial court appearance.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.