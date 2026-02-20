Illinois chiropractor indicted on 76 counts alleging secret sexual recordings: prosecutors

The Brief A Kane County grand jury returned a 76-count indictment against a Batavia chiropractor alleging he secretly recorded patients and possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material. The charges include multiple Class X felonies for creating and disseminating child sexual abuse material, along with counts of possession and unauthorized video recording. Investigators are working to identify potential victims, and authorities have set up a hotline for those who may have been affected.



An Illinois chiropractor faces a 76-count indictment returned by a Kane County grand jury alleging he secretly recorded patients and possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday that David Hanson, a chiropractor in Batavia, was charged for alleged crimes between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 5, 2025.

The indictment includes:

19 counts of creating child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony.

24 counts of disseminating child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony.

One count of reproducing child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony.

22 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, a Class 2 felony.

10 counts of unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony.

Pictured is David Hanson. (Kane County State's Attorney )

Prosecutors allege Hanson secretly videotaped patients as they undressed inside his chiropractic office and possessed and disseminated child sexual abuse material. He was arrested Nov. 6, 2025, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

A subsequent investigation found Hanson also disseminated some of the videos online. Sixteen of the counts allege he distributed child sexual abuse material involving victims from his office. Authorities said they believe he acted alone.

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to work to identify and contact potential victims.

Authorities said a hotline remains open for potential victims at 630-444-3322 and by email at SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov .