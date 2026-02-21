Two people injured in East Garfield Park fire: officials
CHICAGO - Two people have been injured in a two-alarm fire in East Garfield Park on Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
What we know:
On Saturday evening, firefighters responded to a fire in the 3000 block of W. Madison.
Two people were transported to the hospital. It's unclear what condition they were in.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Fire Department.