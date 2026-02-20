FBI Chicago looks to identify alleged scammers posing as federal agents to steal money, personal information

The Brief The FBI says two people are suspected of posing as federal agents to steal money and personal information. The Chicago division released photos and is asking for help identifying them. Officials stress that federal agents will never ask for money or sensitive information over the phone or online.



Federal authorities are warning the public about a scheme in which fake federal agents defraud victims of money.

What we know:

Victims have been contacted by text, phone and email.

According to FBI Chicago, scammers claim to be involved in a fraud investigation, and in some cases, they tell victims they are suspects or being targeted.

Officials said the scammers sometimes create detailed scenarios, including pretending to be bank employees working with legitimate FBI agents, to convince people to share personal and financial information.

The FBI released photos of two people believed to be involved and is asking the public for help in identifying them.

Suspected fake FBI agents | Photos provided by FBI Chicago

What they're saying:

"Criminals who commit these crimes leave lasting harm that reaches far beyond financial losses," Douglas DePodesta, special agent in charge of FBI Chicago said in a statement.

"By posing as law enforcement, they erode the very trust our agencies require when working to protect and serve the public. The FBI and our partners will pursue all available avenues to hold offenders accountable and ensure that those who participate in these schemes are brought to justice."

The FBI said federal authorities will never ask for money or personal identifying information when contacting victims or suspects online or by phone.

What you can do:

The FBI urges anyone who receives a call, text or email from someone claiming to be a federal agent to avoid sharing information or sending money, including through credit cards or prepaid cards.

Anyone with information on the pictured individuals is encouraged to file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, call 1-800-225-5324, or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.