Watch for fake IRS calls, emails this tax season: Cook County Sheriff

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about common tax season scams, including fake IRS phone calls, phishing emails and texts, fraudulent tax preparers, identity theft, and tax debt relief schemes. Officials stress that the IRS will never demand immediate payment, threaten arrest, request gift cards or cryptocurrency, or contact taxpayers by text or email about refunds or problems. Residents who suspect a scam should avoid sending money or sharing personal information, report incidents to law enforcement, the IRS and FTC, contact their bank, and place a fraud alert on their credit.



The Cook County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to be aware of tax scams this tax season.

What we know:

The scam could come in multiple forms:

Fake IRS Phone Calls

In this example, a caller could tell you that you owe taxes, threaten you with custody, jail, or loss of social security, and demand payment immediately.

The IRS will never call individuals demanding payment, threatening arrest, or ask for gift cards, cash apps, or cryptocurrency.

Scam Emails & Text Messages

In this example, the messages will say that you have a tax refund or an urgent notice from the IRS. The message will ask you to click a link or open an attachment.

The IRS does not send text messages or emails about refunds or problems.

Fake Tax Preparers

In this example, the scammers promise very large refunds, ask for cash only, and refuse to sign your tax return.

A real tax prep person must sign your tax return and provide paperwork.

Identity Theft

In this example, an individual files a tax return using your social security number, and you are told that your return has already been filed.

Another warning sign of this scam is letters in the mail from the ORS that you don't understand or you have missing refunds.

Tax Debt Relief Scams

In this example, ads claim they can erase tax debt, offer high upfront fees, and pressure you to act immediately.

A good rule of thumb is if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

What you can do:

If you receive a suspicious call or message, hang up the phone or don't reply to the message. The sheriff's office warns never to send money, but instead, you should talk to a trusted family member or advisor.

If you believe you are being scammed, you should call the police, report the scam to the IRS by emailing reportphishing@irs.gov, report fraud to FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov, call your bank immediately, and place a fraud alert on your credit.

The IRS will never threaten you, rush you, or demand any payment in unusual ways.

Other ways you can protect yourself are by never giving your social security number over the phone, never sending money using gift cards or wire transfers, never clicking links in unexpected emails or text messages, keeping tax papers in a safe place, talking to a trusted family member before sending money, and filing your taxes early if possible.