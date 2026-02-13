New details emerge about suspect’s ties to Momence bar owner shot execution-style

The Brief Surveillance footage shows a man arriving shortly after Courtney Drysdale opened The Line bar on Feb. 2, ordering her around at gunpoint, robbing the register, and shooting her in the head twice before fleeing. Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47, was identified as the suspect and later arrested. He previously worked at the bar when it was called Kavalier’s and was fired after Drysdale reported him for allegedly taking money. Witnesses linked Burkes to the white BMW seen in the footage. He denied involvement and claimed he was home after dropping off his child at school, but he was arrested Feb. 3 in Indiana. Burkes, who has a prior 1995 murder conviction, is being held in Indiana with a court date set for Feb. 26.



New details have been revealed regarding the relationship between a man accused of killing a Momence bar owner execution-style, according to court documents.

What we know:

Around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 2, deputies were called to The Line, a bar along Illinois Route 114 in rural Momence, after receiving a report of an unconscious person, authorities said. Officers found Courtney Drysdale, 30 and the owner of The Line, dead at the scene. An autopsy later revealed that Drysdale had been shot in the head twice.

Surveillance footage showed Drysdale opening the bar at 11 a.m. Around 11:05 a.m., a white BMW sedan entered the parking lot and a black man got out of the car and came into the bar, pulling out a gun from his right jacket pocket right before he entered. Once inside, the suspect pointed the gun at Drysdale, ordering her around the bar and removing items from the cash register and the office area, according to court documents.

The suspect then ordered Drysdale to sit on the floor behind the bar. At 11:13 a.m., the video showed the suspect shooting Drysdale in the head, execution-style, and then he walked away, authorities say. About 15 seconds later, the suspect walked back and shot Drysdale in the head a second time, court documents said. The suspect then fled the scene via the white BMW.

The following day, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department released photos of the suspect and the public identified him as Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47.

During the investigation, police learned that Burkes had previously worked at The Line, when it was named Kavalier's Bar, from 2017-2019. According to the previous owner, Drysdale was also working at the bar during the same time period, and Burkes was fired when Drysdale told the owner that he was allegedly taking money from the bar.

Police tracked Burkes' car to the residence of a woman he previously dated. According to court documents, she sold Burkes her white BMW. The woman also confirmed to detectives that she had seen Burkes a few weeks ago and believed that he was the suspect in the photos.

Police also spoke with Burkes' current girlfriend, who said Burkes is the only person to drive the white BMW, and he looked a lot like the suspect in the photos and the white BMW was definitely his car.

On Feb. 3, officers arrested Burkes at his Hammond, Ind. home. According to detectives, Burkes said he used to work at The Line, but denied he was the person in the video. He claimed he had dropped his child off at school at 9 a.m. that morning and then went home to watch a movie.

Burkes was previously convicted of murder in 1995 and sentenced to 37 years in prison.

What's next:

Burkes' next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26. He is currently being held in Indiana.