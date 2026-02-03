Suspect in custody for the execution-style murder of Momence bar owner, sheriff says

The Brief A 47-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 30-year-old woman at a rural Momence bar is in custody after being arrested in Hammond, Indiana. Deputies found Courtney M. Drysdale dead at The Line bar, and investigators determined her death was a homicide. The suspect is being held in Indiana while awaiting extradition to Illinois as the investigation continues.



A man accused in the execution-style murder of a rural bar owner is now in custody, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Julius E. Burkes Jr., who had previously been named a person of interest. Authorities said Burkes was arrested Tuesday in the 6400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, as he was leaving his residence.

He's accused in the death of 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale, of Momence.

The backstory:

Deputies were called just before noon to The Line, a bar along Illinois Route 114 in rural Momence, after receiving a report of a possible dead person, authorities said.

Based on the evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the death was a homicide. No additional details about the cause of death were released.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office released images of a person and vehicle of interest in hopes that someone may recognize them. Kankakee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the positive identification of the person or vehicle shown in the images. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Kankakee County Sheriff's Office)

The bar posted on Facebook Monday evening that it would be closed until further notice "in spite of tragic events."

The sheriff’s office held a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its headquarters in Kankakee, where officials said additional details may be released. The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mike Downey praised law enforcement agencies and the public for their assistance following Burkes’ arrest.

"I want to praise, not only the extraordinary efforts of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the FBI, the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Hammond Police Department on this quick and peaceful apprehension, but I want to commend the community-at-large for coming together and providing quantities of tips and information that ultimately led to this swift arrest," said Sheriff Mike Downey. "This type of violent behavior has no place in our society, and I am extremely appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from the public, the media as well as our partners in the criminal justice system near and far.

What's next:

Burkes is being held in Indiana while awaiting an extradition hearing to Illinois, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation remains ongoing.