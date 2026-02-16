Woman shot twice in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

The Brief A woman was shot twice early Monday in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital in good condition, and no arrests have been made.



A woman was shot twice early Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The woman was outside around 5:20 a.m. when gunfire struck her twice near the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 82nd Street, according to police.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition. Police said the victim has been uncooperative in the investigation.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.