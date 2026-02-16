Suspect sought in daytime CTA bus robbery on Lower West Side: police

The Brief A woman was robbed aboard a CTA bus at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The suspect allegedly took the victim’s property by force and fled; it’s unclear whether she was injured. Police released an image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a woman aboard a CTA bus last month on the Lower West Side.

What we know:

The robbery occurred at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

According to police, the woman was riding a CTA bus when a suspect forcibly took her property and fled.

It was not immediately known whether the woman was injured. Police released an image of the suspect but have not provided additional details.

What you can do:

Police urge commuters to be aware of their surroundings and know their location, bus and train numbers. If confronted, riders should not pursue a suspect. Instead, they should press the emergency button, alert the transit attendant and call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Public Transportation Area Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case No. JK120858.