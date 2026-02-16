US Senate primary debate: How to watch the top Democrats face off

Fox Chicago will host the first of its series of debates with candidates for the 2026 primary election in Illinois.

The top three candidates in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate will face off in Monday night’s debate.

The participants will be U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who are vying for their party’s nomination to replace Dick Durbin, who has served in Congress for decades.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (left to right) are vying for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate in the March 17, 2026, primary race. (Getty Images)

Primary Election Day is March 17 in Illinois, but early voting has already begun this month across the Chicago area.

How to watch

The debate will begin at 6 p.m. local time. You can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The debate will also be streamed on Fox Chicago’s YouTube page.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.