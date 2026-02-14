Man secretly recorded Joliet woman for 2 years, police say

The Brief A 62-year-old man secretly recorded a woman in her Joliet home for two years, police said. Frank Faybik was charged with six counts of unauthorized video recording. The victim told police she suspected she was being recorded by hidden cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.



A 62-year-old man was accused of allegedly secretly recording a woman in her southwest suburban home for two years.

What we know:

Frank Faybik was arrested and charged with six felony counts of unauthorized video recording, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Frank Faybik (Will County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into the alleged recording began seven months ago when the woman discovered what appeared to be "suspicious" videos on Faybik’s cell phone, police said.

The victim believed she had been recorded in her bedroom and bathroom without her consent. It was unclear exactly how Faybik allegedly got access to the bedroom and bathroom or what his relationship was with the victim.

Detectives got a search warrant for electronic and storage devices and found about two years’ worth of videos taken in the victim’s bedroom and bathroom using hidden cameras.

Faybik was arrested last Tuesday and released after a court hearing the next day.