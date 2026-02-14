61-year-old Georgia man charged in fatal Austin shooting: police

The Brief A 61-year-old Georgia man, Donnell Simmons of Lithonia, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Chicago last summer. Police say Simmons was identified as the second shooter in the Aug. 17, 2025 shooting on West Adams Street. He was arrested Friday, extradited from Georgia, and a warrant was issued. Simmons is due in court Sunday for his next hearing.



A Georgia man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man last summer in Austin, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Donnell Simmons, 61, of Lithonia, Ga., has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and the issuance of a warrant.

Simmons was arrested on Friday in the 10000 block of W. Ohare Street. He was extradited from Georgia to Chicago.

Donnell Simmons, 61 (Chicago Police)

According to police, he was identified as the second person who fatally shot a 28-year-old man in the 4900 block of W. Adams St. on Aug. 17, 2025 around 11:37 a.m.

What's next:

The suspect's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.