Joliet man charged with stomping on pregnant spouse's stomach during home invasion

article

The Brief A Joliet man is facing multiple felony charges after a violent domestic incident. Police say his pregnant spouse and a 60-year-old man were injured. The suspect is being held at the Will County jail.



A Joliet man was charged with breaking into his pregnant spouse's apartment and attacking her Tuesday night in the southwest suburb.

What we know:

Officers were called at about 11:14 p.m. Feb. 10 to a Joliet Housing Authority apartment building at 401 N. Bluff St. after 39-year-old Thomas Love allegedly forced entry into his spouse’s apartment after being told he was not welcome.

Investigators said Love pushed his 22-year-old pregnant spouse to the ground and strangled her once inside the apartment. Police alleged Love then attacked a 60-year-old man, striking him multiple times. During the assault, the woman reportedly stabbed Love in the head with a small screwdriver in an attempt to stop the attack.

Police said Love then pushed the woman to the ground again and stomped on her stomach.

Love and both victims were taken by the Joliet Fire Department to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment. Police said Love was also accused of pushing an officer while at the hospital.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges including home invasion, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a pregnant person, aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, and criminal trespass to state-supported land.

After his release from the hospital, Love was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.