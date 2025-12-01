More than 1,500 tips received in Illinois chiropractor nude recording case: prosecutors

The Brief Illinois chiropractor David Hanson is accused of secretly recording nude patients and faces multiple child pornography and unauthorized recording charges; prosecutors say he acted alone. The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has received more than 1,500 calls and emails from people who think they may be victims, and investigators are working to identify them. Hanson allegedly used hidden cameras in a therapy room and also possessed unrelated child sexual abuse material; he remains jailed ahead of a Jan. 8 court date.



An Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording nude videos of patients is believed to have acted alone, and prosecutors say a growing number of potential victims have come forward.

What we know:

David Hanson, owner of Hanson Family Chiropractic, was arrested last month and charged with five counts of producing child pornography, three counts of disseminating child pornography, six counts of possessing child pornography, and three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor through or under clothing, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is David Hanson. (Kane County State's Attorney )

Prosecutors said Monday that investigators believe Hanson acted alone. There is no evidence indicating that his family members or employees at the practice were aware of the alleged crimes.

The state’s attorney’s tip line has received more than 1,500 calls and emails from potential victims.

Investigators have begun identifying individuals and will contact them in the coming weeks, officials said.

The backstory:

Hanson is accused of using hidden cameras to record patients as they undressed or were unclothed, according to prosecutors. The victims range from young children to adults and are mostly female.

Authorities said the recordings appeared to have been made in a "red light room" used for red light and near-infrared light therapy. Hanson allegedly placed hidden cameras throughout the office to capture the footage.

Prosecutors also allege Hanson possessed and shared videos containing child sexual abuse material not connected to his practice.

What's next:

The state’s attorney’s office has created an online page with case updates and frequently asked questions.

Officials said anyone who has already contacted the tip line does not need to reach out again.

Hanson is being held at the Kendall County Jail while his case proceeds. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 8.

RELATED: More than 1,500 tips received in Illinois chiropractor nude recording case: prosecutors