'Porch pirate' busted for stealing package from suburban Chicago home: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with stealing a package from the front porch of a Hinsdale home. Police say the package, valued at about $795, was taken early in the morning and was part of a series of delivery thefts under investigation. The suspect was arrested, charged and released the same day.



What we know:

Andres Martinez Osorio, 35, was accused of taking a delivery from a Hinsdale resident in the 600 block of South Lincoln Street, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Martinez Osorio was identified during an investigation into multiple thefts of delivered packages from residential homes.

Authorities alleged he stole a package containing Nordstrom merchandise valued at nearly $800 at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 10.

What they're saying:

"I appreciate the work of our investigators and patrol officers in putting this case together, leading to this arrest," Hinsdale Police Chief Brian King said in a statement. "We will aggressively pursue cases against porch pirates that occur in the Village. As always, we appreciate the support from State’s Attorney Robert Berlin."

Martinez Osorio was arrested, charged and released on his own recognizance later that day.

What you can do:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin urged residents to take preventive steps such as installing security cameras, using secure lockboxes and monitoring deliveries.