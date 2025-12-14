Chicago man charged after shooting incident involving 16-year-old: police
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Dawon Thompson, 47, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
Thompson was arrested by police on Saturday in the 5000 block of W. Madison.
Dawon Thompson, 47
He was identified as the offender who shot a 16-year-old male victim on Nov. 18 in the 5000 block of W. Madison. The victim was not struck or injured during the incident.
Thompson's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.