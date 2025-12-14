Chicago man charged after shooting incident involving 16-year-old: police

The Brief Chicago police charged 47-year-old Dawon Thompson with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested Saturday in the 5000 block of W. Madison and identified as the person who shot at a 16-year-old boy on Nov. 18; the teen was not injured. Thompson’s next court appearance is Monday.



A 47-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Dawon Thompson, 47, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Thompson was arrested by police on Saturday in the 5000 block of W. Madison.

Dawon Thompson, 47

He was identified as the offender who shot a 16-year-old male victim on Nov. 18 in the 5000 block of W. Madison. The victim was not struck or injured during the incident.

Thompson's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.