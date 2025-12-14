Argument inside Little Village liquor store turns violent, leaving man critically hurt: police

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and stomach after a verbal argument inside a liquor store in the 3900 block of W. Ogden escalated into violence Sunday night. The victim transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police arrested a person of interest, recovered a weapon at the scene, and say charges are pending as Area Detectives investigate.



A verbal altercation turned violent in Little Village on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 8:14 p.m., a 35-year-old man walked into a liquor store in the 3900 block of W. Ogden and got into a verbal altercation. When the argument became physical, a 39-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired twice at the victim, hitting him in the chest and stomach.

The victim transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested a person of interest. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Charges are pending.