Argument inside Little Village liquor store turns violent, leaving man critically hurt: police
CHICAGO - A verbal altercation turned violent in Little Village on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 8:14 p.m., a 35-year-old man walked into a liquor store in the 3900 block of W. Ogden and got into a verbal altercation. When the argument became physical, a 39-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired twice at the victim, hitting him in the chest and stomach.
The victim transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Officers arrested a person of interest. A weapon was recovered from the scene.
Area Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Charges are pending.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.