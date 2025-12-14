Cicero man, 73, stabbed to death, suspect caught after pursuit, police say

The Brief A 73-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Ciceor on Saturday evening, police said. Officers identified a suspect and detained them after a car chase. Police have not yet identified the suspect or listed charges.



A stabbing in suburban Cicero on Saturday night left a 73-year-old man dead, and a suspect was taken into custody after a police pursuit.

What we know:

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 3200 block of S. 54th Court, according to the Cicero Police Department.

The victim, identified as Urbano Diaz, was found with a stab wound. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police quickly identified a person of interest and found them driving away from Cicero. Officers began to pursue the suspect from I-55 to I-94 with help from the Illinois State Police.

The suspect's car was stopped at Vincennes and 119th Street in Chicago where the person of interest was detained.

No accidents or injuries occurred as a result of the pursuit.

Investigators believe the stabbing to have been an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

Police did not name the suspect or any charges that would be filed.