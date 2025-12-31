Illinois woman accidentally buys $250K jackpot lottery ticket

article

An Illinois woman won a $250,000 lottery jackpot after accidentally purchasing the wrong online ticket.

What we know:

Holly, a retired teacher from Johnson City, said she intended to buy a $2 Booming Bucks FastPlay ticket through the Illinois Lottery’s iLottery platform but mistakenly selected the $20 Magnificent Multiplier game while watching a movie at home. She said she immediately regretted the purchase before realizing moments later that the ticket had hit the game’s top prize.

"I honestly thought my computer had crashed," Holly told the Illinois Lottery, recalling the moment she saw the jackpot message appear on her screen while sitting in her home office.

She quickly shared the news with her husband, who initially thought she was joking. Holly said the unexpected win will allow her to build a new family home and buy a baby grand piano, helping her further pursue her longtime interest in music.

Illinois Lottery officials said FastPlay games are available both in stores and online and feature instant results without number selection or drawings.