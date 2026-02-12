Woman’s body recovered from Chicago River on Southwest Side: police

The Brief A woman’s body was recovered from the Chicago River near 2700 S. Ashland Ave. at about 1:19 p.m. Thursday and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating; her identity has not been released and an autopsy is pending.



A woman’s body was recovered from the Chicago River on the city’s Southwest Side on Thursday afternoon, prompting a death investigation, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 1:19 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Marine Unit recovered the woman’s body from the river. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and the woman's autopsy results are pending.