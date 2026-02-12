Woman’s body recovered from Chicago River on Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman’s body was recovered from the Chicago River on the city’s Southwest Side on Thursday afternoon, prompting a death investigation, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred at 1:19 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Ashland Avenue.
The Chicago Fire Department’s Marine Unit recovered the woman’s body from the river. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.
Her identity has not been released.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing and the woman's autopsy results are pending.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.