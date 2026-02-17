Remembering Jesse Jackson: Tributes pour in for the late civil rights leader

The death of Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Chicago civil rights leader and political trailblazer who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the city and the nation. Jackson died Tuesday at the age of 84.

The backstory:

He was a civil rights leader, a politician and community activist. He met Jacqueline Lavinia Brown, and they were married in 1962. Together, they had five children. It was at a time of civil unrest and the height of the civil rights movement.

He went to work for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was with King when he was assassinated in 1968. It was after King's death that Jackson took the reins and became known as one of the premier leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. In 1971, he founded a group called People United to Save Humanity or Operation Quick.

In 1984, Jackson ran for the 1984 Democratic presidential nomination, but lost to Walter Mondale. He tried again in 1988 and landed in second place in the Democratic primaries, falling to then Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis. Jackson transitioned his activism from protest to politics.

It was at about the same time that he formed a group he named the National Rainbow Coalition, because it was made up of people from all races and ethnic backgrounds.

During his lifetime, Jackson collected more than 35 honorary degrees and was recognized over and over for his efforts to help those less fortunate.

In 2017, Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but he still kept a public face. In September 2021, he and his wife were hospitalized with COVID. He had been vaccinated, she had not. It affected his Parkinson's and his ability to walk and talk, and he had to undergo intensive therapy. But before long, he was back in the public eye doing what he did best, protesting injustice and bringing attention to issues for the less fortunate.

Jackson once said, "never look down on anybody unless you are helping him up." It was a mantra he lived by, one he's inspired others to continue as he leaves a significant legacy behind that helped pave the way for the modern civil rights movement we all know today.

Related article

Rev. Jesse Jackson remembered

What they're saying:

Tributes are pouring in from elected officials, civil rights leaders and community members across the country, all remembering Jackson’s decades-long fight for justice and the lasting impact he made on generations.

Jackson Family

Jackson’s family said that he was a "a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world."

"Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the work," the Jackson family said in a statement. "We shared with him the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

U.S. President Donald Trump

In a post to Truth Social, President Donald Trump says he knew Jackson well for years and remembered him as a "force of nature" while offering condolences to his family.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84," Trump said in the statement. "I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and "street smarts." He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more. Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!

Rev. Al Sharpton

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton paid tribute in a statement on social media, calling Jackson his "mentor" and "a movement unto himself."

"Today, I lost the man who first called me into purpose when I was just twelve years old," Sharpton said on X. "And our nation lost one of its greatest moral voices. The Reverend Dr. Jesse Louis Jackson was not simply a civil rights leader; he was a movement unto himself. He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honors of my life was learning at his side."

Rainbow/PUSH

Rainbow/PUSH, the nonprofit formed of two merged organizations that Jackson founded, announced his death on social media.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity," the statement read. "A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless – from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history."

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis

Congressman Danny Davis released a statement on the passing of Jackson, calling him a friend and comrade in the fight for civil rights, human rights, and dignity for people around the world.

"We are saddened, extremely saddened, to hear of the passing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson," Davis said. "Of course, we have known that he was ill for quite some time and that, ultimately, it would come. Nevertheless, we were hoping that he would continue to live. But the work, the spirit, what he has meant not only to the city, the state, country, and this world will continue to live on."

Rev. Michael Pfleger, Saint Sabina Church

Father Michael Pfleger is remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson as a fearless fighter for justice and a close friend who never stopped urging people to "keep hope alive."

"And there's no place you can go, I don't think in America and perhaps around the world where some child or some adult don't hear the words keep hope alive, or I am somebody and not think of Rev. Jackson," Pfleger told FOX Chicago. "He made a lot of children, I think, realize they were somebody and he made a lot of adults including myself no matter what was going on, never give up hope."

State Sen. Willie Preston

Illinois State Sen. Willie Preston remembered Jackson as a powerful voice for Black America and a personal inspiration who taught generations to stand up and speak out.

"The world grieves the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. but nowhere as much as in Black America and in Chicago: Our people have lost our reverend," Preston said in a statement. "As a boy his example told me that 'I AM somebody.' When I had the privilege to meet him as a young activist, he encouraged all of us to speak truth to the mighty powers that corrupt and oppress us - and without compromise."

Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin

Chicago Treasurer and candidate for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District Melissa Conyears-Ervin honored Jackson as a trailblazing civil rights leader whose legacy of building multiracial coalitions and fighting for justice will continue to inspire future generations.

"Reverend Jackson, your time has come, but no grave will contain the power of your works," Conyears-Ervin said. "Those of us who have been blessed to know and follow you see the sun of your legacy rising over the rainbow coalition you compelled us to build – a multiracial coalition that fights for justice, the rights of all people, and for the health and welfare of those of us who need it most.