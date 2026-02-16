Illinois woman charged with choking girl, 15, during argument about politics: 'I will kill you'

The Brief A Wilmington woman faces multiple domestic battery charges after police say a 15-year-old girl was assaulted during an argument inside an apartment. Officers reported visible injuries to the teen, including facial swelling, marks on her arms and signs of choking. The woman was released pretrial under electronic monitoring and is due back in court Tuesday.



A suburban Chicago woman was accused of choking and repeatedly assaulting a teenage girl during a domestic argument inside an apartment earlier this month.

What we know:

Wilmington police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Baltimore Avenue around 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 for a reported domestic disturbance in progress. Tara Heine answered the door and told them they were not needed, but police entered the apartment and made contact with a 15-year-old girl who was crying, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said the teen showed officers marks on her arms and hands consistent with finger impressions. Officers also observed a cut on her nose, swelling on both sides of her face and injuries to her neck. The teen told officers she had been assaulted during an argument over politics after she returned to her bedroom.

According to prosecutors, the teen said Heine slapped her, threw her to the ground, sat on top of her and punched her in the face. She also reported that her hair was pulled, her hands were bitten, fingers were forced into her mouth, and she was choked for about 30 seconds to the point she could not breathe. The teen reported that Heine told her, "I will kill you" while choking her.

Heine told officers the argument began over household responsibilities and said the teen pulled her hair. Police said Heine became argumentative and combative during her arrest and resisted officers by dropping to the ground.

Heine was charged on Feb. 10 with one count of aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.

She was granted pretrial release on Feb. 11, placed on electronic monitoring and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

What's next:

Heine’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.