Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot downtown

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot Monday night in Chicago’s Loop. Police say someone opened fire near Wabash and Washington around 8:30 p.m. The teen was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night in the Loop.

What we know:

The boy was standing outside around 8:30 p.m. near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting in his direction, according to police.

The boy was shot in the foot and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.