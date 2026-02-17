Chicago weather: Three straight days of 60-degree warmth before a cooldown

The Brief Unseasonable warmth sticks around for the next three days, with highs near or above 60°. Periods of rain and gusty winds are expected, especially tonight and Wednesday. Cooler air returns Friday and into the weekend.



After yesterday‘s record-crushing high of 65°, it looks like unseasonable warmth will continue for the next three days. In fact, there is very good reason to believe that all three days will have highs of 60° or better.

What we know:

Today will be mostly cloudy and very mild. Highs will reach the low 60s away from the immediate lakeshore. Southeast winds will knock temperatures back several degrees within a few miles of the water. There is a chance for a light rain shower late this afternoon, but the primary rain threat comes tonight into the wee hours of tomorrow morning.

Showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder will cross the area and be out of here before sunrise Wednesday. Clearing skies tomorrow will enable sunshine to drive temperatures into the 60s again. Mid 60s are within reach. It will be quite breezy with winds gusting at times to 30 mph.

Thursday will feature mix of clouds and sun as the next storm system approaches. It is still quite possible that we hit 60° before any rain moves in late in the day and at night. I am still confident that precipitation will be exiting early Friday morning in the form of light rain.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and not as warm with high in the mid 40s. Colder air will be in place over the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.