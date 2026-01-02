Chicago girl, 15, reported missing for weeks
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing since mid-December.
What we know:
Angel Little was last seen on Dec. 19 in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Little is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket, light blue shirt, beige pants and black boots. She also wears prescription glasses.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person alert posted by the Chicago Police Department.