Chicago girl, 15, reported missing for weeks

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since mid-December. Anyone with information on Angel Little’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing since mid-December.

What we know:

Angel Little was last seen on Dec. 19 in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Little is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a multicolor jacket, light blue shirt, beige pants and black boots. She also wears prescription glasses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.