CHA responds after Yorkie killed in Lincoln Park apartment dog attack

The Brief A Yorkie was killed after being attacked by three unleashed pit bulls inside a Lincoln Park apartment building. The dogs are allegedly owned by a leasing agent and her boyfriend, prompting a lawsuit citing lease and safety violations. The Chicago Housing Authority and the property manager say they are reviewing the incident and addressing resident concerns.



The Chicago Housing Authority is responding after a dog attack at a Lincoln Park apartment building left a small dog dead.

A 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Nico was killed after being attacked by three unleashed pit bulls, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

What we know:

FOX 32 first reported the incident Monday and has since learned that the building’s property management company is reviewing safety concerns.

The attack happened in the 2700 block of North Sheffield Avenue. Nico’s owner, Brianna Goodloe, said one of the pit bulls grabbed the dog by the throat while the other two joined in.

Goodloe said one of the dogs later ran into her apartment after her 6-year-old son, who witnessed the attack.

The pit bulls are allegedly owned by a leasing agent and her boyfriend. A civil lawsuit names the Chicago Housing Authority, the building’s management company and on-site security, alleging violations of lease rules that limit residents to one leashed pet.

The building’s leasing and management company, PIRHL Developers LLC, said it is reviewing the incident.

The Chicago Housing Authority released a statement Tuesday night:

"Property management has been reviewing the matter and addressing resident concerns in accordance with Chicago Housing Authority policy and applicable lease requirements. For privacy reasons, CHA cannot share resident-specific information. CHA takes resident safety concerns seriously and encourages residents to report incidents immediately to property management and, as appropriate, to local authorities."

What's next:

The lawsuit filed by the family of the Yorkie seeks enforcement of building rules and monetary damages.

RELATED: Chicago family says their yorkie was killed by pit bulls, files lawsuit