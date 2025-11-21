Rockford man sentenced to 30 years for soliciting child pornography: officials

The Brief David Leonard, 25, of Rockford, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation of child pornography and must register as a lifelong sex offender. The case began after Aurora Police investigated Facebook messages in which Leonard solicited a 15-year-old girl to record and send explicit videos over a six-month period. Prosecutors commended the victim and her family for their courage, emphasizing that child pornography is never a victimless crime.



A Rockford man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting child pornography, according to Kane County State's Attorney.

What we know:

David Leonard, 25, of Rockford, pleaded guilty to solicitation of child pornography and will serve 30 years in prison for the crime. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Aurora Police began investigating Leonard after the victim's mother found Facebook messages between her 15-year-old daughter and Leonard. In the messages, Leonard solicited the victim to record herself performing sexual acts and send them to him. This went on for about six months. Leonard also allegedly met with the victim in-person on more than one occasion.

David Leonard, 25

What they're saying:

"We always say that child pornography is not a victimless crime, and unfortunately in this case, that statement rings true. I want to thank the victim and her family for being brave enough to come forward and help hold him accountable," Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said.