Chicago weather: Windy Saturday, then unseasonably warm Christmas ahead

Temperatures will start in the teens Friday night but rise overnight as warmer air moves in, with the low of 28 degrees occurring just after midnight.

Saturday will be windy, with highs reaching about 42 degrees and gusts up to 30 mph, though temperatures are expected to fall through the afternoon and into the evening. Fans heading to the Bears game Saturday night should expect readings dropping through the 30s and into the teens overnight. Sunday will be cooler but calmer, with sunshine and a high near 31 degrees.

Milder weather returns next week, with highs near 40 on Monday, climbing to the upper 40s by Wednesday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be unseasonably warm, with highs around 57 degrees in the city and near 60 in some south and southwest suburbs, and no major travel issues anticipated through the week.