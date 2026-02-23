Misty McMichael arrest: Prosecutors decline to file charges against widow of Bears legend

The Brief Misty McMichael was arrested Friday in Frankfort after a reported domestic dispute. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges. McMichael is the widow of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael.



Prosecutors have declined to file charges against 55-year-old Misty McMichael after her early morning arrest in suburban Chicago last week.

What we know:

Will County sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:25 a.m. Friday to a home on Kuse Road in Frankfort for a 911 hang-up call and welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they encountered McMichael and a man who told authorities they had been drinking and arguing for several hours, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies the argument became physical and alleged that McMichael choked him. McMichael told deputies the dispute did not become physical.

A witness reported hearing the pair arguing for hours, followed by loud noises and banging, and later found both of them on the kitchen floor, authorities said.

Deputies reported observing scratches and injuries on the man’s neck. McMichael was then taken into custody and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

However, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday said no charges would be filed against McMichael in connection with the incident. No further information was provided.

The backstory:

Steve McMichael, known as "Mongo," died in April 2025 after a three-year battle with ALS. He was 67.

Misty McMichael served as his primary caregiver during his illness and helped raise awareness about the disease.

Steve is survived by Misty and their 17-year-old daughter.