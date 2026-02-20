Suspect in fatal shooting of woman at UIC parking garage found dead

The Brief UIC says the suspect in the Feb. 3 shooting death of 34-year-old Shawnquanice Kimbrough has been found dead. Kimbrough was shot inside the Wood Street Parking Structure while visiting UI Health with her infant, who was not hurt. The suspect had no affiliation with the university, and officials say the investigation is now closed.



The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a University of Illinois Chicago parking garage earlier this month has been found dead, according to UIC.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 3 inside the Wood Street Parking Structure at 1100 S. Wood St.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Shawnquanice Kimbrough. Her death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to her face.

Kimbrough was visiting UI Health for an appointment with her infant at the time of the shooting. Officials said the child was not physically injured.

UIC said the investigation led to the suspect being located. The suspect was found deceased and had no affiliation with the university.

At the time of the shooting, the university sent out alerts about police activity at the garage and said there was no ongoing threat to campus. The northeast section of the third floor of the garage was closed during the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity. It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting or how the suspect died.

What's next:

Officials said the investigation is now closed.