Woman visiting UI Health fatally shot in UIC parking garage

A woman visiting UI Health for an appointment was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a University of Illinois Chicago parking garage, prompting campus alerts.

What we know:

UIC sent out an alert around 2:30 p.m. reporting police activity at 1100 S. Wood St. and asked people to avoid the area.

In a follow-up alert at 2:54 p.m., the university said police were on the third level of the Wood Street Parking Structure and that there was no threat to campus. The garage remained open, except for the third level.

UIC later confirmed that a shooting occurred in the garage and that the woman who was killed was visiting UI Health for an appointment.

The university said the area has been secured and that the northeast section of the third floor of the garage remains closed while the investigation continues.

SkyFOX was over the scene earlier and observed a white sheet covering something between two vehicles inside the garage.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and what led up to the shooting remain unclear. However, officials said the investigation suggests the incident "may be related to a domestic dispute."

What's next:

UIC says updates will be shared as more information becomes available.