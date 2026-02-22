Exclusive: Chicago Park District pitches $630 million plan for a post-Bears Soldier Field

The Brief As the Bears consider relocating, the Chicago Park District is pitching a $630 million plan to remake Soldier Field into a major concert and events venue. The proposal includes stadium upgrades and infrastructure improvements, with potential funding from the state and a possible $90 million lease penalty from the Bears. Officials say non-Bears events already drive most revenue and could help pay off existing stadium debt.



Will the Bears pack their bags for a Hoosier State dome in Hammond? Or will they finally agree with lawmakers on a package to kick-start the project on land they own in Arlington Heights?

Wherever the Bears end up, city and state officials are laying the groundwork for a Bears-less future at Soldier Field. Fox 32 Chicago has learned that members of the Chicago Park District have been quietly pitching a plan for the 101-year-old stadium to state lawmakers and the governor's office in recent weeks.

What we know:

The plan involves transforming the stadium into a massive concert and special event venue, and it carries an expected price tag of $630 million, according to a draft of the presentation shared with Fox 32 Chicago.

Sources say the money breaks down to $130 million in direct stadium renovations, including a new sound system and new dressing rooms, and half a billion in surrounding infrastructure to tackle traffic management and parking.

Park District officials say a chunk of the cost could be covered by the Bears — who will owe nearly $90 million if they break their lease with the Park District before 2033. Park District officials are pitching state lawmakers on a funding package that would include money from the state's road fund — paid for by motor fuel taxes — to help with the infrastructure upgrades.

Chicago Park District spokesperson Michelle Lemons did not confirm or deny the talks, but sent a lengthy statement that reads in part:

"Our responsibility is to ensure that Chicago’s lakefront stadium continues to serve as a strong public asset that supports park programming and maintenance across the city, vital public services, and the broader tourism economy anchored by the Museum Campus."

According to internal Park District figures, the Bears account for less than 20% of the revenue generated by the stadium. The rest comes from outside events like concerts, international soccer matches and a year-round parking garage used for people visiting the museum campus.



"The future of Soldier Field is very bright, with or without the Bears," said former Chicago Park District CEO David Doig, who negotiated the current Bears lease with the district.

Doig now runs the non-profit Center for Neighborhood Initiatives.

"There's an opportunity for more concerts, special events, and the additional concerts will more than cover that revenue loss," Doig said.

The current lease also prohibits the stadium from hosting any non-Bears event within 5 days of a home game. That means a Bears loss could open the door for a busier August and September, and a more accessible Soldier Field all year.

"One of the missed opportunities we had in the early 2000s was to make it more of a central War Memorial, as it was originally built. So I think there are ways to open it up to the public to make it more of a destination for people coming to the Museum Campus, which could also generate more revenue," Doig said.

Doig is part of a private effort advocating a permanent Veterans Memorial and a Chicago Sports Hall of Fame to be housed at Soldier Field.

Dig deeper:

The plan comes as the city is still on the hook for half a billion in debt related to the cost of the stadium's 2003 renovation. That debt is paid for by a 2% hotel tax. Park District sources have pitched lawmakers on the importance of big concerts that drive hotel occupancy, which in turn generates the revenue to pay off the debt.

Park District officials say a weekend of Beyoncé concerts alone last spring netted $85 million in hotel revenue.

Representatives of the governor's office, the Chicago Park District, the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority and the Illinois General Assembly declined to speak on the record to protect what they say are sensitive negotiations.