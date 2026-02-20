Arlington Heights: Bears haven’t ruled out suburb for new stadium

The Brief Arlington Heights officials say the Chicago Bears have not made a final decision on a new stadium site, despite Indiana advancing legislation to bring the team to Hammond. An Indiana House committee approved a framework bill for a potential lakefront stadium near Wolf Lake, about 22 miles from downtown Chicago. Illinois leaders and the Bears continue discussions on the proposed Mega Projects Bill, with Arlington Heights officials urging urgency but saying talks remain productive.



Arlington Heights officials say the Chicago Bears have not ruled out the northwest suburb as a potential new stadium site, even as Indiana lawmakers advanced legislation aimed at bringing the team to Hammond.

What we know:

In a statement released Friday, Arlington Heights village officials said Bears representatives have assured the village that developments in Indiana do not signal a final decision.

"Bears representatives have repeatedly assured the Village that the news regarding Indiana does not mean that they have made any decisions on a final site location, and that they will continue the frequent and productive discussions that have been underway in Illinois," the statement in part reads.

The statement followed a unanimous vote Thursday by an Indiana House committee to approve a stadium framework bill laying the groundwork for a potential agreement between the state of Indiana and the Bears.

Indiana officials have identified a potential stadium site near Wolf Lake in Hammond, according to Gov. Mike Braun, and established a broad framework to negotiate a final deal.

The proposed lakefront development would include a stadium, concert pavilion, golf course and driving range. The site is about 22 miles from downtown Chicago.

Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus participated in a three-hour meeting Wednesday in Springfield with representatives from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, Illinois House and Senate leadership and the Bears.

"This meeting was highly productive and forward moving, as various aspects of the Mega Project Bill were discussed," the statement reads.

An Illinois House Revenue and Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, where a Bears-related project bill was expected to be discussed, was canceled.

Village officials said the cancellation was not due to a lack of progress and that discussions continued throughout Thursday and were "highly effective."

"The news from Indiana underscores the need for urgency on this matter for Illinois leadership to work towards passing the Mega Projects Bill."

What's next:

Arlington Heights officials said the village will continue working with Illinois leaders and the Bears in hopes of reaching agreement on a version of the Mega Projects Bill that can be considered soon in Springfield.

No official decision has been made on the site of the Bears’ proposed new stadium.