Bears to Indiana? Team calls bill 'most meaningful step' as new site gains traction

The Brief An Indiana House committee unanimously approved a stadium framework bill tied to the Chicago Bears. The proposed site is near Wolf Lake in Hammond, just across the Illinois border. Illinois lawmakers canceled a meeting where a Bears-related project bill was expected to be discussed.



The Chicago Bears are one step closer to potentially building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, after a key state committee approved a framework bill Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Indiana House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved a stadium framework bill that lays the groundwork for a potential deal between the state and the Bears.

Gov. Mike Braun said Indiana has identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and has set up a broad structure to negotiate a final agreement.

"Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears," Braun said in a statement.

"The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers. We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers."

The Bears called the passage of SB 27 "the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date."

"We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana," the Bears said.

"We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

The proposed stadium would be located on lakefront property spanning thousands of acres near Wolf Lake. The site currently includes a concert pavilion, golf course and driving range. It sits just steps from the Chicago border and about 22 miles from downtown Chicago.

Indiana officials have indicated the state could contribute up to $1 billion toward construction. The stadium would be owned by the state.

The backstory:

Last month, the Indiana Senate approved legislation in committee that would create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Commission, an entity tasked with financing and building a new stadium for the Bears.

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. confirmed the proposed site would be in Hammond. Site surveyors were recently seen working on the property, and sources confirmed they were conducting work on behalf of the Bears.

McDermott said the Hammond location offers business advantages compared with the team’s previously proposed site in Arlington Heights.

"For the Bears as a business, it gives them all the advantages of being an Indiana business. Lower liability rates for your employees. I mean obviously a better business environment in general. We have a surplus as a state, so I imagine our state would be able to offer more than Illinois is willing to offer because it seems like Illinois is sort of digging in against the Bears, which is shocking to me. I mean, in the Bears fight song is ‘the pride of Illinois’ and it doesn't seem like they're being treated like the pride of Illinois right now," McDermott said.

If the Bears move to Hammond, it would mark a major shift for one of the NFL’s oldest franchises.

What we don't know:

It’s uncertain how Illinois lawmakers may respond moving forward. A meeting scheduled for Thursday morning in Illinois, where a Bears-related project bill was expected to be discussed, was canceled.