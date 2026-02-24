Suburban Chicago daycare employees accused of battering 7 children, police say

The Brief Two Des Plaines daycare employees are charged with battering seven boys, ages 4 and 5, between Nov. 3 and Nov. 19, police said. Surveillance video allegedly showed one worker dragging a 4-year-old and striking children; no serious injuries were reported. One employee faces felony and misdemeanor charges, while the other faces misdemeanor counts; both have upcoming court dates.



Two daycare employees in suburban Des Plaines are accused of battering seven young children, including dragging a 4-year-old boy across the floor, according to police.

Jessica Murillo, 36, and Izabella Thompson, 23, face multiple battery charges stemming from incidents that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 19, Des Plaines police said.

What we know:

On Nov. 20, directors at A Mother’s Touch Daycare were notified by a parent about an incident in which a child care provider sprayed a child in the face with water inside a classroom, police said.

The directors launched an internal investigation, reviewed surveillance footage, contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and suspended Murillo and Thompson, according to police.

As the investigation continued, directors found additional video evidence that allegedly showed Murillo and Thompson battering multiple children between Nov. 3 and Nov. 19, police said.

On Nov. 24, the directors and one of the children’s parents went to the Des Plaines Police Department to file a report.

Investigators determined that seven boys, ages 4 and 5, were battered by Murillo or Thompson during that time period, police said. None of the children required medical attention or suffered severe physical injuries.

(From left) Izabella Thompson and Jessica Murillo. (Des Plaines police )

Charges filed:

Murillo is accused of striking a child in the face with a notebook, dragging a 4-year-old boy across the floor by his foot and causing his head to hit the ground, and striking another child in the face multiple times with an open hand, police said.

She was charged Feb. 23 with three felony counts of aggravated battery and 12 misdemeanor counts of battery.

Thompson was also charged Feb. 23 with four misdemeanor counts of battery.

"Our hearts go out to the children and families affected by this troubling case," said Des Plaines Police Chief David Anderson. "This was a painful breach of trust by individuals entrusted with the care of young children. I want to thank the directors and staff of A Mother’s Touch Daycare for acting quickly, alerting authorities, and fully cooperating with our investigators."

What's next:

Murillo is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Second District Municipal Courthouse in Skokie. Thompson is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. March 20 at the same courthouse.