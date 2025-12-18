Chicago-area Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat; man charged

article

The Brief A bomb threat led to the evacuation of a Streamwood Walmart on Dec. 1. Authorities searched the store and found no explosives. A Hoffman Estates man was later arrested and charged.



A Hoffman Estates man has been charged in connection with a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart store in Streamwood earlier this month, police said.

What we know:

The Streamwood Police Department said officers responded about 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 1 to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart located at 850 S. Barrington Road. Store employees were notified, and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Police said the Cook County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Team assisted in a thorough search of the store. No explosive devices were found, and no injuries were reported.

Following an investigation by Streamwood police detectives, John Abney, 52, of Hoffman Estates, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with felony disorderly conduct in connection with the threat, police said.

Abney ws scheduled to attend a detention hearing Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse. Additional details were not released.

What they're saying:

"The Streamwood Police Department would like to thank Walmart employees for their cooperation, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department for their valuable assistance, and the community for their patience and support during the initial situation and investigation," Streamwood Police Chief Shawn Taylor said in a statement.