Boy, 16, killed in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday in the 6500 block of South Talman Avenue. Police said an unknown offender fired into a building from outside before fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded about 1:27 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 6500 block of South Talman Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The teen was inside a building when an unknown offender displayed a gun and fired shots into the location from outside, police said.

The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. As of Thursday morning, the boy had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The shooter fled the scene on foot, and no one has been taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.