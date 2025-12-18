Man arrested in Chicago after fleeing Rockford police in private ambulance

The Brief A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after fleeing Rockford police in a private ambulance. The vehicle was stopped near North Homan Avenue with help from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Charges are pending as detectives investigate.



Chicago police helped Rockford police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department in taking a man into custody Wednesday night after authorities said he fled in a private ambulance.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 700 block of North Homan Avenue after the Cook County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.

Investigators said the man had earlier fled from the Rockford Police Department while inside the ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area, and Chicago police officers took the man into custody without further incident.

No additional details were immediately released. Charges are pending, and Area Four detectives are investigating.