Things to do in Chicago this weekend — PBR, Millennium Park Sing-Along, holiday markets

It’s the final weekend before Christmas, which means last-minute gift runs, packed calendars and plenty of excuses to get out of the house.

Whether you’re squeezing in an event or shopping for a one-of-a-kind gift, here’s a list of things to do around Chicago Dec. 19-21.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Dec. 19: Waka Flocka Flame at Ramova Theatre

Dec. 19: Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 20: Gucci Mane & Insane Clown Posse at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 20: Tae & The Neighborly at Garcia’s Chicago

Dec. 21: DJ Diesel aka SHAQ at The Salt Shed Indoors

Multiple dates: The Disco Biscuits at Garcia’s

Multiple dates: Elrow at Radius

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Dec. 19: PBR at United Center

Dec. 20: UIC women’s basketball vs. Austin Peay

Dec. 20: Chicago Wolves vs. Iowa Wild

Dec. 20: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Dec. 21: Minnesota Frost vs. Ottawa Charge

Dec. 21: DePaul men’s basketball vs. UConn

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

The Phantom of the Opera

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil

Much Ado About Nothing

Matt Rogers at Vic Theatre

Christmas with C.S. Lewis

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Charles Dickens Begrudgingly Performs ‘A Christmas Carol’ Again

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along

Raise your voices at the Millennium Park Holiday Sig-Along at 6 p.m. Friday, Fec. 19, at Cloud Gate (The Bean) in Millennium Park. The free event features the Roosevelt University Vocal Ensemble, with songbooks provided on-site, ASL interpretation available and no ticket required.

Africa International House Pre-Kwanzaa Holiday Celebration

The Africa International House will celebrate Umoja Saturday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washington Park Refectory, 5531 S. Russell Drive. The community event includes a cultural marketplace, food, live music and storytelling, with admission open to the public.

Renegade Craft Fair

Bringing more than 170 artists to 401 N. Morgan St in the West Loop, Renegade Craft Fair offers shoppers a chance to browse handmade goods and unique gifts. The fair runs 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Winter Solstice Woods Walk

The Winter Solstice Woods Walk takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s McDonald Woods Shelter in Glencoe. The free guided walk covers about one-third of a mile, with regular parking and garden admission fees applying for nonmembers.

Navy Pier Winter WonderFest Artisan Market

Navy Pier’s Winter WonderFest Artisan Market runs daily from noon to 8 p.m. The market showcases Chicago makers and small businesses offering one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. The WonderFest also features amusement park rides, games and other family-friendly activities.