Little Village on edge after Border Patrol chief returns to Chicago

The Brief Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino is back in Chicago with roughly 200 agents Residents and business owners fear renewed enforcement will hurt families and the local economy Community advocates say at least 15 people have been detained so far



Growing frustration and fear are spreading through Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood after confirmation that Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino has returned to the city.

Residents say the news has shaken a community that was just beginning to feel somewhat normal again. Families who had been looking ahead to Christmas and a slow recovery now say they are bracing for what could come next.

What we know:

Bovino was spotted Tuesday morning on the city’s Southwest Side near 33rd Street and Ridgeway Avenue. Agents wearing tactical gear were seen detaining at least one person. The presence has left many residents feeling overwhelmed and uncertain.

"It’s disheartening," said Esteban Amaro, a Little Village resident. "I grew up here. The streets were always bustling… now there is no one here."

Bovino is no stranger to Chicago. He previously spent more than two months in the city leading Operation Midway Blitz before leaving in mid-November. Federal officials say that operation is far from over.

Local business owners say the timing could not be worse. Many were still recovering from the economic impact of earlier enforcement actions, especially as the holiday shopping season approaches.

"When they left, people started coming out slowly," said Karla Hernandez, of La Michoakana Golden.

She says fear is once again keeping customers away, hurting businesses across the neighborhood.

"People are afraid and don’t want to go shopping," Hernandez said. "Business is going down for everyone, not just here."

During a news conference Tuesday evening, community advocates said a total of 15 people have been detained so far since Bovino’s return.

What's next:

Federal officials have not said how long the latest enforcement effort will last. Community leaders say they plan to continue monitoring activity and urging residents to know their rights as the situation unfolds.