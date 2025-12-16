Neighbors blame Legion Park fires on homeless camp, demand city action

The Brief Neighbors say multiple fires and explosions at Legion Park over the past year are connected to a nearby homeless encampment, raising major safety concerns. Residents want the city to enforce a minimum distance between the camp and their homes, while the Chicago Park District says it is reviewing policies and working with city agencies to move encampment residents indoors by early 2026. Family and Support Services says it is working to help residents of the camp find permanent housing, but has not yet responded to FOX 32’s follow-up request.



Multiple fires and explosions were reported at Legion Park over the past year, and neighbors are pointing to a nearby homeless encampment as the cause.

Residents say the situation has become a major safety concern, and they want the city to step in.

What we know:

Neighbors acknowledge the issue is complex and say they feel compassion for people experiencing homelessness. However, they want the city to establish a minimum distance between the encampment and their homes.

A fire and explosion occurred on Oct. 28. Neighbors said it happened inside a tent and that there have been several similar incidents.

One neighbor told FOX 32 he no longer lets his children play in their backyard because the camp is only feet away from their home, and he fears for their safety.

"What am I going to do against an explosion? I'm a person and we still are subject to explosions and we can like escape, but there's nothing we can do to stop them," said neighbor Justin Gumiran.

What they're saying:

The Chicago Park District issued a statement saying it is reviewing the minimum distance proposal and working to update its policies. Their full statement reads:

"The safety and well-being of all park patrons and the communities we serve is paramount. The Park District received the request to establish a minimum distance between the Legion Park encampment and neighboring residences. The Chicago Park District is currently reviewing and updating its policies for more effective enforcement of its Code while we continue to work closely with the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), and other service agencies to ensure that every person currently living in the encampment is offered safe and stable emergency shelter and assessed for long-term housing. We are hopeful that during the first quarter of 2026, all residents currently living in Legion Park will have been supported in moving indoors based on their own choice to do so with our assistance.

"Enforcement of Park District Code will be prioritized at Legion Park to help prevent the re-establishment of an encampment. Enforcement will be coordinated between Chicago Park District Security and the City of Chicago, with an emphasis on compassion, safety, and long-term stability for former encampment residents. Until that time, the District will continue to work with the appropriate agencies to prioritize community safety, conduct regular cleanings, and support measures that keep encampment and neighboring housed residents safe."

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago also reached out to the Department of Family and Support Services, which said it is working to help those living at the encampment find permanent housing solutions.

The department has not yet responded to our follow-up request.