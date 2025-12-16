Chicago weather: Brief thaw arrives after weeks of below-average cold

The Brief After a long stretch of colder-than-normal days, today brings a milder chill with highs near freezing and mostly sunny skies. A brief thaw pushes temperatures into the 30s and 40s before rain arrives Thursday and colder air returns late in the day. The weekend looks seasonable, with warmer-than-normal temperatures possible heading into Christmas.



Nineteen of the last 20 days have been colder than normal and today will likely be day 20 of 21. However, it is a different brand of cold with highs today likely to touch freezing or a little above.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Skies will be mostly sunny. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow we will get into the mid 30s with partly sunny skies as we begin a thaw for a couple of days. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow night ahead of a storm system which will bring rain by Thursday morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Thursday, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures late in the day.

Precipitation will be over by Thursday night as colder air drills in with lows in the teens. A one-day punch of colder air will be in place on Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday. Christmas week still looks to be warmer than normal with a chance that Christmas Day itself is in the 50s.