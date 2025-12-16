Two teens stabbed in Loop attack

The Brief Two teenagers were stabbed Monday night in the Loop after being attacked by unidentified suspects. A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured, while a 15-year-old boy was treated and listed in good condition. Police said the suspects fled on foot and no arrests have been made.



Two teenagers were stabbed Monday night in an attack in the Loop.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of people stabbed about 9:51 p.m. in the first block of North Wabash Avenue. Police said a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were walking when two unidentified suspects dressed in dark clothing approached them on foot.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a sharp object and stabbed both victims before the offenders fled on foot. The victims then went to the nearby Orange Line platform, where they were treated by paramedics. Authorities said the stabbing did not occur on the train platform.

The woman suffered a puncture wound to the abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The boy suffered a puncture wound to the abdomen and a laceration to his left hand and was transported to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.