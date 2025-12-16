CTA halts Yellow Line trains due to track condition

The Brief CTA Yellow Line service was suspended early Tuesday because of a track condition near Hamlin. Shuttle buses are operating between Howard and Dempster-Skokie stations. Riders are advised to allow extra travel time and use nearby bus routes.



What we know:

The suspension began at about 4:45 a.m. and was expected to remain in effect until further notice. CTA officials said shuttle buses were operating to connect riders between the Howard and Dempster-Skokie stations in both directions.

Riders were encouraged to consider alternate travel options, including nearby bus routes such as the No. 54A North Cicero/Skokie Boulevard and No. 97 Skokie buses, or transfers to other rail lines.

The CTA said crews were working to restore service as quickly as possible and advised customers to allow extra travel time.