Chicago crime: Teen killed, man critically hurt in South Side shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night on the South Side. Both victims were found with gunshot wounds to the lower back. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



What we know:

Officers responded to reports of people shot about 8:14 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue. Police said they found the 17-year-old unresponsive in the street and a man nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The teenager had also been shot in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died. As of Tuesday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The second victim, 20, was transported to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.